Swedish green cement makes UK debut on Sunbury warehouse

Laying the slab for the new Storex self-storage facility in Sunbury

Capital Concrete has poured Cemvision Re-Ment for the foundation slab of a new Storex self-storage facility in Sunbury-on-Thames.

Cemvision and Storex have subsequently signed a letter of intent for further use of the Swedish cement company’s products in the UK and other markets.

“The Cemvision product stands out,” said Capital Concrete technical director Jack Sindhu. “It is easy to batch, works seamlessly with traditional aggregates and admixtures, and consistently achieves the right consistency and specified characteristic strength. We’re pleased to have found it.”

Like other producers of low carbon cement, Cemvision uses ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) and other industrial waste product in place of ordinary Portland cement. Laboratory tests conducted by materials consultant Sandberg showed 28-day compressive strength of 55–60 MPa, reaching C50/60 classification, and a 75% CO₂ reduction compared to ordinary Portland cement.

The Storex application is a partnership between Capital Concrete, Aztec Construction, Rok Planning, Threesixty Architecture, Will Rudd and Atelier Ten.

“This project is a landmark achievement for Cemvision as we bring the benefits of green cement to UK customers,” said Cemvision chief executive Oscar Hållén. “Working alongside Storex and leading technical partners in architecture, engineering, and planning, we are committed to showcasing the scalability and climate benefits of our technology in the UK market.”

He added: “The UK market is central to our growth, not only due to its scale but also for its fast-moving approach and progressive stance on sustainable construction. We see an ideal environment for Re-ment to thrive here, offering an accessible and cost-efficient solution to industrial carbon challenges.”

