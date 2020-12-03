Taggart starts £10m Ashfield development

CGI of new houses on the close

Taggart’s Forest Park will be a development of 45 homes on the site of an old welfare club that has been vacant since 2009.

Chief executive Michael Taggart said: “We build beautifully designed and well-planned developments for the ultimate in modern living and go the extra mile to include high-quality features that home owners desire as standard.”

Taggart Homes is working alongside Core Architects and Ashfield District Council to deliver this scheme.

