Thu December 03 2020

Taggart starts £10m Ashfield development

4 hours Taggart Homes has started work on a £10m development in the village of Annesley, in the Ashfield district of Nottinghamshire.

CGI of new houses on the close
Taggart’s Forest Park will be a development of 45 homes on the site of an old welfare club that has been vacant since 2009.

Chief executive Michael Taggart said: “We build beautifully designed and well-planned developments for the ultimate in modern living and go the extra mile to include high-quality features that home owners desire as standard.”

Taggart Homes is working alongside Core Architects and Ashfield District Council to deliver this scheme.

