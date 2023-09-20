  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed September 20 2023

Takeuchi expands production in Japan

9 hours Takeuchi has opened a new excavator factory in Aoki Nagano, Japan.

The 50,000 sqm factory will increase Takeuchi productivity across its excavator range and is expected to reach full production capacity next year.

The new Aoki factory will provide a 35% increase in productivity by the spring of 2024 expanding to 50% increase by the winter of 2024, Takeuchi said.

This increased productivity is geared to meet the growing worldwide demand for Takeuchi excavators and tracked loaders. Takeuchi reports a rapid return of wprldwide demand post pandemic.

To support sales growth, its European parts centre based in Nijmegen in the Netherlands provides has 8,800 sqm storage of spare parts.

Construction News

