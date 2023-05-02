TanRo starts Clowes development in Congleton

Viking Park's industrial units are designed by Whittam Cox

Viking Park in Congleton will eventually have up to 175 homes, a 20,500 sq ft supermarket, 36,800 sq ft of offices and 219,500 sq ft of industrial space, according to plans.

Clowes purchased the site in 2021 and obtained outline planning consent soon after from Cheshire East Council.

Practical completion of the first industrial unit, being developed speculatively, is scheduled for summer 2024.

The industrial space is designed to meet BREEAM ‘excellent’ and EPC A ratings. The units have been designed by architect Whittam Cox in shades of green to meet local authority stipulations that they blend into their rural setting.

Clowes Developments director Marc Freeman said: “This is the first large scale development to be delivered in Congleton in several years. We are pleased to be bringing employment opportunities to the area which will complement the growing town. Congleton’s expansion has been enabled by the new link road to the M6 motorway providing much needed connectivity. Our forward investment demonstrates Clowes’ intent to deliver the requirements of this strategically important allocation in north Congleton.”

Meeting on site are (left to right): Michael Wall and Alex Whittaker from TanRo, lettings agents Mark Sillitoe and Andrew Groves (from Williams Sillitoe and Harris Lamb respectively) and Clowes Developments director Marc Freeman

