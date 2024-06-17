Tanro to lead Castle Donington mixed-use development

L-R: Tanro contracts manager Duncan Paterson and James Richards, development director, Clowes Developments

The mixed-use development will include retail, amenity, office and industrial units for sale or let ranging in size from 1,500 to 45,000 sq ft.

Tanro is main contractor for Units 2-7; the designer is IMA Architects.

Clowes’ development director James Richards said: “With the recent success and speed of delivery at Fairham Business Park, we have secured a contract to work with Tanro again on this development which is just a stone’s throw away from Fairham in Castle Donington.

“We are really pleased to see this site coming to life and we look forward to further cementing our relationship with TanRo on this project.”

Duncan Paterson, contracts manager at Tanro added: ‘This collaboration underscores our commitment to developing premier commercial property that meet the needs of its occupiers and contributes to the growth of the local economy.”

NG Chartered Surveyors has been appointed as joint agents with FHP Property Consultants to market leasehold opportunities at Stud Brook Business Park.

