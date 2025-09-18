Tarmac blocks dispute settled

Alfreton Blocks Plant [Google StreetView]

A strike at Tarmac's concrete block plant in Alfreton, Derbyshire, has been called off after Unite members accepted an improved offer on shift pay from the company.

More than 30 Unite trades union members at the plant, who include maintenance workers, quality technicians and fitters making aerated concrete blocks for construction projects and packing them on the production line, were set to walk out next week in a dispute around pay.

However, the dispute has now been resolved after the workers accepted enhanced terms around shift pay. They will also now get double time overtime rate for bank holiday working where it is not a scheduled working day.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is yet another example of Unite winning for workers up and down the country. It always pays to be a member of a union.”

Workers at the Alfreton plant will also get a 4% pay rise backdated to 1st January 2025. This back pay will also apply to any applicable shift allowance and year-to-date overtime earnings.

Unite regional officer Paula Stephens added: "Workers at Tarmac stuck together and it paid off, as they now have been offered improved terms around shift pay which they would not have got if they hadn’t voted for industrial action.”

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