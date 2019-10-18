Tarmac extends A1(M) role

The new nine-year agreement will extend the existing contract – which began in 2011 - until 2028. Tarmac’s Highway Services business will continue to operate and maintain the stretch, which is managed by Road Management Services (Darrington).

Services covered by the contract include maintenance and resurfacing of the highway, as well as regular inspections, maintenance of bridges, pavements, drainage, motorway communications and environmental works such as grass cutting and landscaping.

The company will also be responsible for a winter maintenance programme, the provision of 24-hour emergency response teams and reactive traffic management services.

Peter Hyde, director of Tarmac Highway Services, said: “Our high levels of health and safety performance together with excellent customer service have played an important role in securing this contract extension. We’re confident that our critical work on this stretch of motorway between Darrington and Dishforth will continue to cut congestion and drive efficiencies with effective highways stewardship.”

RMS operations director Alistair Snart said: “RMS has enjoyed a strong, collaborative relationship with Tarmac since 2011. This relationship is one built on mutual trust and respect, ensuring maximum value and efficiency are delivered for the project, whilst keeping safety as the number one priority, with the project passing the eight years LTI [lost time injury] free milestone. As such, RMS are delighted to have recently agreed to extend this relationship by a further nine years, up to 2028.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk