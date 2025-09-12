Tarmac strike suspended

Alfreton Blocks Plant [Google StreetView]

More than 30 Unite union members at the Derbyshire plant, who include maintenance workers, quality technicians and fitters producing aerated concrete blocks, were set to walk out on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th September then Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd September.

They had voted to reject a 4% pay offer, which they did not believe made up for years of low pay.

However, next week's strike action has been suspended to allow workers to vote on the new deal.

Unite regional officer Paula Stephens said: "Following negotiations between Unite and Tarmac, a new pay offer has been put forward. We have therefore suspended strike action to allow our members to have their say on whether to accept the offer."

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