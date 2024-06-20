Tarmac trials all-electric tipper truck

The new vehicle uses a Brit-Tipp body on a Tevva chassis

Working with London-based electric truck manufacturer Tevva and bodywork specialist Brit-Tipp, Tarmac began development of the electric tipper truck in 2022 as it looked to source alternatively fuelled HGV vehicles.

Brit-Tipp has now secured type approval for all bodies on the Tevva chassis, significantly speeding up the vehicle registration process.

Assuming an average 80 miles a day, or 2,500 miles a month, and a power consumption of 1.31kW/hour, the 7.5 tonne Tevva electric tipper is expected to save over 2.2 tonnes of CO₂ every month compared to a diesel model the same size.

Tarmac was an early signatory of the international EV100 initiative, committing that all cars and vans in its fleet would be zero-emission by 2030. The EV tipper represents the latest part of this commitment; last year Tarmac brought the UK’s first battery-powered concrete truck mixer and what is believed to be the world’s first electric bond-coat sprayer.

Jonathan Medforth, national plant & transport manager at Tarmac said: “This project represents a key milestone towards reaching our sustainability goals and underscores our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations including our road transport fleet.

“We previously trialled an EV tipper in 2013, but its range and payload was limiting due to the availability of technology at the time. More than a decade on it’s exciting to see the new innovations that are making these vehicles viable.

“It’s great to be working with Tevva on this initiative. Not only is the tipper truck a zero emissions vehicle, but it’s also practical and a lot quieter than a diesel alternative which is another great benefit for our drivers, customers and the communities we work in.”

Kay Jarvis, business operations director at Tevva, said: “It is enormously exciting to hand over this Tevva Tipper, which is the first of its kind, to Tarmac.

“The combination of Tarmac, Tevva and Brit-Tipp serves as the foundation for Tevva becoming the go-to brand for 7.5-tonne battery-electric tippers. I look forward to continuing to engage with the team on the ground at Tarmac to ensure that their electrification journey is a smooth and enjoyable zero emission experience.”

