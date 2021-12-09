Tarmac unveils glow-in-the-dark pavements

Tim Turner, MD of developers Blue Deer Ltd, with Tarmac rep Sarah Newstead, on a glow-in-the-dark walkway at The Glass Yard in Chesterfield

Developer Blue Deer Ltd has installed Tarmac’s decorative Toptint Glow mix on the main walkways and first-floor balconies around its new Glass Yard development in Chesterfield – a mix of shops and offices.

Toptint Glow – using Chryso's Lumintech technology – is a decorative concrete that uses composite luminescent chippings with a matching coloured concrete mix. The chippings are available in green or blue – specifically “jade or marine” the brochure says. The resulting surface helps to illuminate the ground, at least when the surface is clean. Tarmac, part of the CRH group, is marketing it for footpaths, cycleways and pedestrian areas.

Tarmac product development manager Glanville Norman said: “New developments such as the Glass Yard or other existing high-profile sites often require something visually distinctive that will set them apart, and we’re always looking to develop new and exciting materials that can complement bold design.

“This is the first time that Toptint Glow has been used on a major commercial development and we were delighted to be able to propose a solution that not only has high aesthetic and environmental quality but also helped to improve safety and visibility.”

The chippings are luminescent

Tim Turner, managing director of the developer, Blue Deer, said: “One of the key principles of our design at the Glass Yard was to introduce a new kind of working environment that is exciting, safe and sustainable and one that people enjoy travelling to and working within.

“We challenged Tarmac to come up with something that was a bit different for the central walkways and were impressed by Toptint Glow, as it gave us something that was durable but also serves as a design feature that puts a smile on people’s faces.”

Cara Construction started work at the Glass Yard in March 2020 and the project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

