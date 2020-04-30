Tarmac wins £70m Wilts highways deal

Tarmac Contracting in action

Wiltshire has more than 3,000 miles of road. Tarmac’s works include associated civils works, road markings, cats’ eyes and loop cutting as well as any necessary traffic management associated with these works.

Tarmac’s machine surfacing contract starts in July 2020. It was one of seven bidders considered by the council.

The contract also requires Tarmac, part of the CRH Group, to “keep records of the carbon footprint associated with the works activities and implement alternative ways or working that demonstrate reductions in the carbon footprint over the course of the contract and recommend alternative solutions for consideration by the client”.

