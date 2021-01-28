Taylor & Braithwaite expands sales territory

Taylor & Braithwaite's Yorkshire sales manager, Bev Walker

Taylor & Braithwaite, based in Sandford, Cumbria, has now been given South Yorkshire to cover by Hyundai, in addition to its existing patch, which covers the rest of Yorkshire as well as Lancashire, Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland and Dumfries & Galloway.

Taylor & Braithwaite sales director Ian Burton said: “This is a natural expansion of our territory. Bev Walker, our Yorkshire territory sales manager, has already built up many contacts within the Yorkshire region. Combined with our regional team of service engineers, I am extremely confident we can continue to support both existing and new customers throughout the lifetime of their machine purchased from Taylor & Braithwaite.”

Hyundai sales manager Tony Reeves said, “Taylor & Braithwaite is a high performing Hyundai construction equipment dealer. The company has an excellent sales provision in the Yorkshire areas and currently offers great service and sales support in the county.”

South Yorkshire had previously been a ‘vacant territory’ for Hyundai.

