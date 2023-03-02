Taylor Wimpey builds timber frame factory

CGI of the new factory

Taylor Wimpey said that the development of an in-house timber frame manufacturing factory would give it “significant operational and environmental benefits” as it looks to increasing the use of prefabricated timber frames in its houses.

It said moving more to timber frames would lower the company’s carbon footprint and help it prepare for the incoming Future Homes Standard.

The new factory spans 240,000 sq ft and is next door to the company’s existing Logistics site at Kingston Park, Peterborough. Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2023 with initial focus on the production of external panels, internal partitions, and floors. First deliveries of timber frames are expected in the autumn.

Nick Wright, manufacturing and supply chain director of Taylor Wimpey, said: “The establishment of a new timber frame factory demonstrates our commitment to delivering futureproofed homes and communities. Timber frame is a key part of Taylor Wimpey’s long-terms strategy to deliver low carbon, energy efficient homes and communities, whilst also providing operational efficiencies and security of supply.”

