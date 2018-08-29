Taylor Wimpey reports surge in Spanish home completions

The 91% increase relates to completions in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2017. There is continuing growth in the Spanish property market, with latest data showing a price rise of 4.3% nationally in July.

“We are delighted to report such a positive start to 2018 and to see the Spanish property market performing so well,” said Taylor Wimpey España sales and marketing director Marc Pritchard. He added that the company has focused both on the homes and on its customer service. Taylor Wimpey España’s customer satisfaction rate is currently running at 98%. “This approach has supported the positive results that we have achieved in terms of completions and has positioned Taylor Wimpey España well for the future,” he said.

German buyers were the largest nationality group for January to June, accounting for 25% of Taylor Wimpey España’s total reservations, followed by Britons (at 14%), Scandinavians (10%) and Russians (9%). The company reports that most British buyers seem un-phased by the impending Brexit date when it comes to buying Spanish property. Instead, they are focusing on the benefits of living in Spain, from its climate to its golf courses. “There’s definitely an air of ‘keep calm and carry on’ when it comes to Britons buying Spanish property at the moment,” said Pritchard. “Brexit’s there in the background, but few buyers are seeing it as much more than a possible future irritation. They’re not letting Brexit get in the way of their dream of holiday home ownership.”