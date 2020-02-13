  1. Instagram
Thu February 13 2020

Taylor Wimpey Spain sets out plan for 430 new homes

3 hours Taylor Wimpey Spain is set to launch seven new developments involving construction of a total of 430 homes and an investment of £92m.

The areas in which the company plans to expand are Mallorca, where it will launch a total of three developments, followed by Costa Blanca and the Costa de Sol, with two each.

“The coastal areas remain key in the purchase of a residential home in Spain, beyond considering them an investment, who buys here wants to settle in the country, either as a first or second residence,” said Marc Pritchard, the director of sales and marketing for Taylor Wimpey in Spain.

