Taylor Wimpey Spain sets out plan for 430 new homes

The areas in which the company plans to expand are Mallorca, where it will launch a total of three developments, followed by Costa Blanca and the Costa de Sol, with two each.

“The coastal areas remain key in the purchase of a residential home in Spain, beyond considering them an investment, who buys here wants to settle in the country, either as a first or second residence,” said Marc Pritchard, the director of sales and marketing for Taylor Wimpey in Spain.

