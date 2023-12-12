Taylor Woodrow wins £120m Meridian Water infrastructure

CGI of what Meriden Water could become [image ©Kjellander Sjöberg]

Meridian Water is a £6bn 20-year regeneration programme led by the London Borough of Enfield Council, bringing 10,000 homes and thousands of jobs to Enfield.

Vinci’s civil engineering subsidiary will put in roads, bridges and paths and re-naturalise

Pymmes Brook, a tributary of the River Lea running through the development.

The contract award follows on from the pre-construction services agreement (PCSA), which saw Taylor Woodrow work up designs.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan said: “This is an important milestone for Enfield Council as master developer, working with our partners Taylor Woodrow. The new infrastructure will unlock Meridian Water’s future development parcels, paving the way to continue to build much needed homes, commercial and leisure facilities. Naturalising the currently channelised Pymmes Brook [will] introduce a river landscape that will provide riverside parkland and new public spaces for the community.”

