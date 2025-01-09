Taylor Woodrow wins Wolverhampton paving works

A computer generated image of what Wolverhampton's Lichfield Street could look like

Work on Lichfield Street, Queen Square and Darlington Street represent the third and final phase of City of Wolverhampton Council’s city centre improvements programme. Schemes have already been completed in Victoria Street and the University of Wolverhampton.

Councillor Chris Burden, the council’s cabinet member for city development, jobs and skills, said: “We want people to enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive, and this is the next step in our transformation plans that are delivering positive outcomes for businesses, residents and visitors.

“Creating enhanced walking, cycling and dwell space, as well as infrastructure for events and attractions, and a better environment for city centre living is helping to boost the local economy.

“The works will also complement other transformational development schemes already under way or in the pipeline in the city centre, including the £150m interchange and commercial district, and thousands of new homes coming at City Centre West and Canalside – all helping to create hundreds of new jobs and further investment opportunities.”

The works will be carried out by civil engineering contractor Taylor Woodrow in stages, with the entire scheme expected to last for two-and-a-half years, including pauses in the works for city centre events and during Christmas periods.

The first works on Darlington Street start in the week of 20th January and are expected to last for around six months, subject to weather conditions. They will involve excavation and installation of new paving on north and south footways.

