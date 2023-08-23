  1. Instagram
Wed August 23 2023

Taziker handed Granton gasholder steelwork repairs

7 hours Mclaughlin & Harvey has brought in Taziker to work on the restoration of the Granton gasholder in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The derelict 252 ft structure, in the Granton Waterfront area of Edinburgh, is being re-purposed into a waterfront public space.

Taziker is working on the project for the provision of access, condition led steelwork repairs, surface preparation and protective coatings to refurbish the structure.

Main contractor McLaughlin & Harvey began work on the site in January on the £17.6m project to create new public space for the City of Edinburgh Council as part of a wider £1.3bn regeneration project to create a new coastal town at Granton Waterfront.

Taziker regional director David Field said: “The Taziker team in Scotland are very proud and excited to be playing our part in the transformation of this area of the capital city from a post-industrial brownfield site into a vibrant new neighbourhood.”

