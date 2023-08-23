Taziker handed Granton gasholder steelwork repairs

The derelict 252 ft structure, in the Granton Waterfront area of Edinburgh, is being re-purposed into a waterfront public space.

Taziker is working on the project for the provision of access, condition led steelwork repairs, surface preparation and protective coatings to refurbish the structure.

Main contractor McLaughlin & Harvey began work on the site in January on the £17.6m project to create new public space for the City of Edinburgh Council as part of a wider £1.3bn regeneration project to create a new coastal town at Granton Waterfront.

Taziker regional director David Field said: “The Taziker team in Scotland are very proud and excited to be playing our part in the transformation of this area of the capital city from a post-industrial brownfield site into a vibrant new neighbourhood.”

