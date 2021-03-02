Taziker reorganises to double revenues

Taziker chief executive Steve Corcoran

Taziker has a five-year plan to more than double its £60m revenues.

The reorganisation sees the creation of two new business units: Specialist Access Solutions and Environmental Engineering, alongside its existing Infrastructure, Engineering Solutions and Industrial Services businesses.

The changes follow the arrival of Steve Corcoran, the former Speedy Hire boss, as Taziker chief executive in October 2020.

He said “We are announcing our new organisational strategy for the future and committing to our growth plans by ‘Engineering Today, Protecting Tomorrow’. The ambitious growth plan will see Taziker increase its operations within UK infrastructure, engineering, industrial services, environmental engineering and access solutions.”

He added: “Over the last 12 months there has been an increasing awareness of the importance of UK infrastructure to the country’s social and economic wellbeing. We have responded to that demand to ensure we are able to achieve our full potential in the years ahead. Our new organisational structure will ensure our business is in a strong position to meet both current and future demand as well as in strengthening our relationships by diversifying our operations to ensure a sustained period of growth within the industry.”

The new organisational structure includes a number of senior promotions.

Jason Worrall becomes managing director of engineering services, responsible for Taziker’s Engineering Solutions, Industrial Services and Access divisions. He has also taken on the role of chief executive of Taziker’s contract scaffolding business, Network Scaffolding Contractors.

Neil Harrison has been appointed managing director of infrastructure, with responsibility for all regional operations as well as a newly formed On-Site Engineering division that will specialise in on-site steel strengthening and repairs.

Darren Jackson and Robert Paterson are promoted to the board, responsible for client services and group commercial services respectively.

Graeme Wharton has been appointed to managing director of environmental engineering division to support the growth of the environmental capabilities of the business.

Jane Ratcliffe continues in her role as chief financial officer.

