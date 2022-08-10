Taziker turnover leaps 30%

For the year ending 31st March 2022 Taziker’s revenues grew more than 30% to £73m after expanding and diversifying into new markets.

The increased volumes generated a gross profit increase of £3.5m to reach £15.5m. Operating profit improved by more than £2m to £3.8m.

Pre-tax profit more than doubled to £5.1m (2021: £2.7m).

Taziker has started the new financial year with a record secured order book in excess of £82m – an increase of more than 40% on the previous year.

Taziker chief executive Steve Corcoran

Chief executive Steve Corcoran said: “We are extremely pleased to announce these positive results, which were attained during a period of turmoil and disruption caused by the covid pandemic.

“The performance reflects the skill, hard work and determination of our people and is a testament to their professionalism. With our forward order book and future pipeline also at record levels, we maintain confidence that we will continue to see Taziker deliver sustainable revenue and earnings growth for the year ahead.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk