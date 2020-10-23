Team picked for $1.2bn schools contract in Maryland

Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) has selected Prince George's County Education & Community Partners for the scheme. The consortium comprises is made up of Fengate Asset Management and Gilbane Development Company (developer), Gilbane Building Company (design-build contractor), Stantec (designer & architect of record), Honeywell (services provider).

The project is expected to reach financial close in December, when the contract cost will be announced. Total indicative availability payments over the term of the contract were estimated at just under US$1.2bn (£920m) in a recent paper presented to the board of education.

PGCPS is among the 20 largest school districts in the United States and located minutes outside of Washington, DC. The school system features 207 schools and centres. PGCPS has the second-oldest school facilities in Maryland and a large percentage of its buildings need replacement or complete renovation. Through the PGCPS Department of Capital Programs, this

The six new schools covered by the contract are due to be completed for the 2023-2024 school year.

The use of a design, build, finance, operate and maintain approach is the first of its kind for a US public school system.

“Gilbane understands the importance of these schools to the students and communities of Prince George's County," said Darin Early, managing director, public private partnerships, Gilbane Development Company and principal-in-charge at Prince George's County Education & Community Partners. “Through this innovative partnership, we will deliver six modern and engaging schools while maximizing economic inclusion and local participation.”

“Our design for these schools will provide innovative learning environments that meet the county's growing enrolment and reflect the diverse needs of the community," said Laura Flannery Sachtleben, global education sector leader for Stantec. “These facilities will transform the educational experience and provide engaging spaces that are more flexible and adaptable to modern pedagogy.”

