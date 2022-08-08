TechnipFMC wins Guyana contract

The contract, which TechnicFMC says is worth no less that US£75 million and no more than US$250 million is for ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana.

The project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Unity back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community. TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and pipelines.

Jonathan Landes, president (subsea) at TechnipFMC, commented: “The gas to energy project is another example of how we are helping deliver the energy the world needs, and we are thrilled to be supporting another project in Guyana.

“We remain proud of our dedicated Guyanese employees and are committed to the continued development and expansion of local capabilities,” he added.

TechnipFMC currently employs more than 85 Guyanese workers and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.

