Teevan Hire places £2m Bobcat order

M Teevan Hire is getting arround 100 Bobcat mini-excavators

Bobcat says that it is one of the largest orders it has ever taken in the UK from the independent rental sector.

Teevan’s order comprises Bobcat E08, E10, E17, E17z, E26, E45 and E85 mini-excavators covering operating weights from 800kg to 8.5 tonne.

Managing director Damian Teevan, son of founder/chairman Michael Teevan, said: “We chose the Bobcat brand to power our expansion for several reasons. Bobcat is a brand we know well that is synonymous with quality, performance and reliability.”

The E08 and E10 models have each been supplied with three buckets, including a ditching bucket, and also feature Bobcat’s Keyless Start system for theft protection. The same applies to the rest of the machines in the order, but they also have long blades where applicable as well as green seat belt lights and warning beacons. The E17 and E17z units are canopy versions of these models, whilst the E26, E45 and E85s are cabbed machines.