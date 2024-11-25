Templant invests in greener power

  1. Instagram
Tue November 26 2024

1 day Essex-based Templant Hire has invested £3.8m this year to enhance its power generation fleet.

Templant Hire has added Stage V generators from Pramac and BGG as well as Pramac battery energy storage systems to help customers reduce site emissions and improve efficiency.

Stage V generators offer a 96% reduction in emissions compared to Stage IIIA models, while the battery energy storage systems saved as much as 65% of fuel consumption on sites.

So far, around £2.2m-worth of new equipment has been delivered, with an additional £1.6m expected to arrive in the coming months.

Templant Hire operations director Chris Allen said: “Our investment in these advanced technologies has not only expanded our fleet but also aligned with our mission to lead the industry in sustainable power solutions. By integrating Stage V generators and battery energy storage systems, we’re offering our clients greener, more efficient options that significantly cut fuel use and emissions.”

