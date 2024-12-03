Ten make the cut for Thames Water professional services framework

Thames Water expects that its capital programme during asset management period eight (AMP8 – 2025-30) will be up to three times the size of its existing programme.

The framework will give Thames Water access to engineering, environmental, commercial and programme management professional services worth up to £400m.

The framework has awarded agreements to the following 10 companies:

Aecom

Arcadis

AtkinsRéalis

Binnies

Costain

CPC Project Services

Jacobs

Mott MacDonald

Stantec

Turner & Townsend

Preetinder Dhanoa, capital procurement business partner at Thames Water, said: “We are delighted to confirm these critical framework awards, which will be used to source asset engineering and capital professional services that are critical to the success of Thames Water’s AMP8 programme. This agreement will introduce a number of improvements to our previous arrangements, including driving value through innovation and partnership working.

“We have proposed a highly ambitious business plan for 2025-2030 based on customers’ feedback and insight. Our plan, if approved, will deliver a reliable, secure and affordable service for customers, while further materially improving Thames Water’s environmental footprint, and the establishment of a supplier framework sets the company up for successful delivery.”

