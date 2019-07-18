Tender process begins for hub at JFK airport

Illustrative rendering of initial buildout on the northwest corner of the JFK Central site

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey has issued a request for information for the design and development of JFK Central, an approximately 14-acre, mixed-use space at the centre of the redeveloped airport. The new site offers a blank canvas for the creation of a centrally located commercial and recreational public space to serve travellers and employees.

“Airports are the front door to New York which is why it is so important that we transform JFK Airport into an innovative, modern, and accommodating space for domestic and international travelers," said Cuomo. "We are moving ahead with a $13 billion transformation plan that will fundamentally reimagine the airport for the 21st century and as part of that effort JFK Central will create a more unified airport and further solidify New York's position as the premier entry point into our country for the rest of the world."

The US$13bn plan for the future of JFK was unveiled in October 2018. The investment, 90% of which is private funding, calls for two new international terminals, convenient ground transportation options and simplified roads that will enable the airport to accommodate an expected increase of at least 15 million passengers per year.

The plan is to build JFK Central on top of the new Ground Transportation Center. The RFI will seek input from firms that specialise in designing, developing, and operating multi-use commercial developments or large-scale public spaces. Potential uses at JFK Central include, but are not limited to: retail and dining, including pop-ups and food trucks; office space; and recreational and cultural offerings and events for airport passengers and employees. Respondents are encouraged to submit ideas and concepts for the commercial component, the public space component, or both.

