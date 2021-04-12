Tendering begins for solution to landslip-prone road

There have been slope failures at the site and Transport Scotland has identified the need for a multi-disciplinary consultancy contract to develop a scheme that will provide a long-term improvement to the trunk road there.

Some work on sifting potential corridors and baseline route options work has already been completed.

The consultant is required to provide scheme assessment work to the Design Manual for Roads & Bridges (DMRB) and assist in the promotion of the statutory consents and the procurement of contracting services. It will also provide site supervision services.

Transport Scotland said that it wishes to address current accessibility issues in the corridor as quickly as possible and that the consultant will be required to advise on methods to shorten the development and promotion process.

In addition, it also requires delivery of an interim route to provide additional resilience whilst the long-term scheme is being developed. Again, some options development and scoping is under way and the consultant may be required to develop this work into a deliverable scheme to a short timeframe.

Transport Scotland expects to invite a maximum of five bidders to be taken forward to the tender stage for the contract, which has an estimated value of £25m. The deadline for submissions is 12th May and invitations to tender are expected to be dispatched on 16th June.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk