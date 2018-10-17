Tenders invited for 200 homes in Shawfair new town

A design brief for Danderhall North (left) has been developed by Shawfair LLP in conjunction with Midlothian Council based on around 200 homes, of which 20% will be affordable.

The tender for the fifth residential development phase will take the number of homes with consent or currently under way to 1,000. Four housebuilders – Bellway, Dandara, Mactaggart & Mickel Homes and Miller Homes - are building or planning to build at Shawfair. About 100 homes are already completed and Shawfair will ultimately have 4,000 homes as well as new schools, retail, business, leisure and community facilities. When completed, it will be a town of comparable size to Cupar, Dunblane or Linlithgow.

The new 6.5ha housing development - the pink area in the illustration below - will expand the existing village of Danderhall and will be bordered by landscaping. A new road will define the northern boundary, complemented by a new foot and cycle path to connect Danderhall, Shawfair and Woolmet Park.

Shawfair director Nick Waugh said: “Hailed as Edinburgh’s new neighbour, Shawfair is making great progress. The design for this new site reveals a great deal of green space for residents, local community and visitors, with large parks and smaller areas, characterised by woodland planting and quality landscaping.”

Following community consultation, plans have been submitted to Midlothian Council for a new primary school, nursery and community hub on the site of the existing Danderhall Primary School. “If approved, this marks the first step in the development strategy for Shawfair’s new education facilities, and the new community campus for Shawfair town centre – providing schooling from ages 3 to 18 - as well as health, leisure and sporting facilities,” he added.

The closing date for tenders is 4 December 2018 with a preferred developer likely to be selected early in the New Year.