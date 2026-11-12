  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

12 November 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Tenders opened for nuclear fusion programme

Tenders opened for nuclear fusion programme

12 hours UK Fusion Energy, the government agency aiming to build the UK's first energy-producing fusion reactor, has announced it is seeking tenders for the reactor's construction.

A conceptual illustration of the planned reactor
A conceptual illustration of the planned reactor

Nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun, promises limitless clean power. Despite decades of research, no-one has yet built a reactor that generates more power than it consumes. The STEP Fusion programme aims to change that.

The new £138m tender is made up of five lots. Lot 1 will cover the development of a Breeder Blanket System. Lot 2 asks for a Fuel Cycle System Partner, to support and then lead on the delivery of key fuelling and fuel cycle sub-systems, working with all other partners to ensure the delivery of a coherent and safe integrated fuel cycle design. 

Lot 3 seeks a Test Operations Partner, to lead operations of UK Fusion Energy test facilities and associated test activities. Lot 4 seeks a Control System Partner, and Lot 5 seeks asks for a Systems Engineering and Whole Plant Integration Partner to provide critical capabilities, including providing capability to support the definition, coordination, and integration of the fusion plant systems to ensure a functional, safe and efficient single operational facility outcome.

UKFE says it aims to award no more than three lots to a single partner. Submissions close on 29 January, with contracts planned to be awarded in April.

Add as a preferred source on Google
MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »