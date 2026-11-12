Tenders opened for nuclear fusion programme

A conceptual illustration of the planned reactor

Nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun, promises limitless clean power. Despite decades of research, no-one has yet built a reactor that generates more power than it consumes. The STEP Fusion programme aims to change that.

The new £138m tender is made up of five lots. Lot 1 will cover the development of a Breeder Blanket System. Lot 2 asks for a Fuel Cycle System Partner, to support and then lead on the delivery of key fuelling and fuel cycle sub-systems, working with all other partners to ensure the delivery of a coherent and safe integrated fuel cycle design.

Lot 3 seeks a Test Operations Partner, to lead operations of UK Fusion Energy test facilities and associated test activities. Lot 4 seeks a Control System Partner, and Lot 5 seeks asks for a Systems Engineering and Whole Plant Integration Partner to provide critical capabilities, including providing capability to support the definition, coordination, and integration of the fusion plant systems to ensure a functional, safe and efficient single operational facility outcome.

UKFE says it aims to award no more than three lots to a single partner. Submissions close on 29 January, with contracts planned to be awarded in April.