Terex signs hydrogen engine deal for concrete trucks

Terex Advance Commander FD5000 front discharge mixer truck – soon to be available hydrogen-powered, perhaps

Currently powered by Cummins diesel engines, the Terex Advance Commander Series will include a zero-carbon hydrogen fuel option when series production of Cummins’ X15H engines begins later this decade, the companies said.

Cummins says that the X15H is based on familiar internal combustion engine technology. Integration into the truck chassis is straightforward and does not require major overhaul of vehicle designs or business operations. Significant commonality between the X15H and Cummins’ existing diesel platforms facilitates scale advantages in parts procurement and supports existing maintenance practices, it claims.

Terex Advance general manager David Grabner said: “As the global need to reduce emissions becomes stronger, we are actively pursuing practical, cost-effective strategies to help our ready-mix customers decarbonize. Cummins’ X15H is a feasible zero-carbon option for our renowned front-discharge mixer trucks, and we are eagerly anticipating the future deployment of this technology.”

Jim Nebergall, general manager of Cummins’ hydrogen engine business, said: “We believe that hydrogen internal combustion engines will play an essential part in decarbonising both on- and off-highway applications. With diesel-like power and torque, the X15H gives our customers a power option that delivers, no matter how hard their trucks work, or how tough the operating environment is.”

Cummins’ X15H hydrogen engine

