Terex Trucks extends its German dealer network

The company said that the timing of the appointment of Maschinenbau Rehnen couldn’t be better as there is growing demand for real estate and a multi-billion-euro budget set aside for infrastructure projects.

Family-run Maschinenbau Rehnen was established in the 1960s and now has three branches – in Heede, Georgsheil and Unna – and employs 50 people including mechanics, engineers and foreign trade clerks. “Our workforce spans several generations, which is partly why we’ve been able to grow so significantly over the years,” says Heinz-Hermann Rehnen, the company’s general manager. “Our long-term employees bring a lot of knowledge and expertise, whereas our younger employees bring fresh ideas and innovative thinking.”

“As a company, we’re committed to environmentally friendly technical solutions, which is a goal we share with Terex Trucks,” he continued. “I think that’s one of the reasons Terex Trucks decided to sign us up – we were a natural choice and will work hard to make their haulers a staple purchase among our customers.”

“Maschinenbau Rehnen GmbH has a big share of one of the strongest, most prestigious markets for construction equipment,” said Guy Wilson, global sales director for Terex Trucks. “We’re thrilled to have them on board. As a Terex Trucks dealer, they will be covering the north of Germany.”

Maschinenbau Rehnen will be selling both of Terex Trucks’ articulated haulers – the TA300 and TA400 – as well as providing customers with spare parts, after-sale support and repairs.