Terex Trucks targets Polish housing market

The T300 has recently been updated

Atlas Poland will be promoting Terex Trucks’ articulated haulers – the TA300 and TA400 – for use on residential construction projects. The number of flats and houses being built in Poland this year has increased by over 10% compared to last year, and demand is still strong, said Terex Trucks.

Atlas Poland was founded in 2003 and has 40 employees working in three locations across the country. “We’re excited to work with Terex Trucks and bring their articulated haulers to customers in Poland,” said Atlas Poland general manager Matthias Fullner. “The TA300 and TA400 are robust, reliable and versatile machines. With so many flats and houses being built across the country, we think our customers will benefit from Terex Trucks’ high-quality articulated haulers that come at a low cost of ownership.”

Terex Trucks regional sales manager Etienne Lalande added: “With Atlas Poland, we have a very experienced dealer by our side that puts customers first. Their team maintains great client relationships, visiting and talking to customers to better understand their needs. Poland is a growth market and this partnership is an important strategic expansion for Terex Trucks. By signing Atlas Poland we’ve made sure we have the right partner that understands the country and knows what customers want.”

Articulated haulers are also a popular choice for road construction projects in Poland, and they can also be found in mines as well as quarries throughout the country. Terex Trucks said that articulated haulers are built to perform in many different applications and that its recently upgraded TA300 is a versatile machine. It is powered by a Scania DC9 engine and has a maximum payload of 28 tonnes, maximum torque of 1,880Nm and can achieve gross power of 276kW. It is equipped with independent front suspension as standard, which Terex Trucks said results in excellent traction control and operator comfort. Since the end of last year, the TA300 has incorporated the new EP320 transmission as standard, which helps to deliver a 5% improvement in fuel efficiency and an enhanced performance. The upgraded transmission comes with two additional forward gears – eight in total – as well as four reverse gears.

The TA400, the largest articulated hauler on offer from Terex Trucks, has a maximum payload of 38 tonnes and a heaped capacity of 23.3m³.

