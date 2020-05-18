Territory expansion for Bobcat dealer

TVE already represents Doosan-owned Bobcat in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. It has now been given responsibility for Wiltshire and Gloucestershire as well.

Bobcat regional sales director John Christofides said: “Following the excellent results delivered by TVE in its first three years as a Bobcat dealer, with market share increases of up to 15% in its area, we are delighted to recognise this with the addition of Wiltshire and Gloucestershire to its existing area.”

Wiltshire and Gloucestershire were previously covered for Bobcat by Kellands (Plant Sales), which also looked after Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall.

It rather sounds like Kellands is now out of the picture since TVE has also taken on “a caretaker role providing continuity for sales, service and parts” for the rest of the west Country too, Bobcat said, “in anticipation of new announcements to be made by Bobcat regarding these counties”.

TVE sales manager Mat Jones said: “We are very gratified that our performance since we became a Bobcat dealer has been rewarded with an expanded territory for sales, service and parts for all of the Bobcat range. Customers new and old in Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall can also be assured of full continuity in Bobcat service in our caretaker role for these counties.”

