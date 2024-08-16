Testing completed on Renfrew swing-bridge

The official opening will take place later this year

The new Renfrew Bridge, the centrepiece of the council’s Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside (CWFF) project, was completed earlier this year by main contractor Graham. Commissioning works will continue ahead of the official opening later this year.

The new bridge connects Renfrew with Clydebank and Yoker for the first time and is expected to provide work, health, education and leisure opportunities for communities on both sides of the river.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “It’s fantastic to see this project continue to progress and move through significant milestones as we continue to show that we can deliver significant infrastructure projects successfully.

“Thousands of jobs will be, and have been, created through the CWRR project, as well as the opportunity for new homes and investment on the riverside and access to health and leisure for communities on both sides of the river.

He added: “It’s part of an ongoing programme of transformational capital investment in Renfrewshire and the Glasgow city region which will benefit people now but also generations to come, and I’m looking forward to seeing this new transport link completed later this year.”

