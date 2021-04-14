Tetra Tech recruits sustainability director

Sam McCloskey

Sam McCloskey was previously director of the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) in Belfast, where she worked for nearly 10 years. Before that, she was with WYG for 12 years.

WYG changed its name to Tetra Tech in January, having been taken over by the US firm in 2019.

Marc Davies, managing director of Tetra Tech’s Environment team in the UK, said: “We are very excited to have Sam lead our sustainability practice; she’s well connected with policymakers and highly regarded in her field. Tetra Tech has an excellent track record of supporting clients like the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office with sustainability services throughout the lifecycle of their assets and in embedding net zero commitments. Sam’s work will advance this by creating additional synergy across our multidisciplinary teams.”

Sam McCloskey said: “Had it not been for Covid, climate resilience and greenhouse gas reductions would have taken centre stage on every organisation’s agenda. With the renewed focus on climate, we will be supporting our clients in developing customized strategies for a green recovery. The ways to achieve this are extremely varied, but the end goal is always to help organisations adapt their own operational business drivers to becoming net zero. I believe that’s something Tetra Tech is well suited to take the lead on because of its strong sustainability ethos.”

