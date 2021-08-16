TfL plans £600m Warmer Homes framework

Work procured via the framework is to include solar panel installations

Transport for London (TfL) has published a prior information notice (PIN), titled Framework for the provision of domestic retrofit measures.

As one of London’s biggest land owners, TfL has plans to build more than 40,000 new homes. It already has a property partnership framework with 13 builders and developers, including Balfour Beatty, Barratt, Berkeley, Taylor Wimpey and Redrow. It also works with Grainger on build-to-rent property.

TfL is now preparing a framework agreement for the delivery of a programme of domestic energy efficiency retrofits that initially covers the Warmer Homes 3 programme and can be used for other similar programmes in future. Work will include solar installations.

The value is given as £608m. No time frame is specified.

The PIN says of the framework: “This will cover the creation of a procurement framework to enable the fast procurement of such programmes and the initial call-off to the delivery of Warmer Homes 3.”

TfL expects to appoint up to eight suppliers under this framework.

