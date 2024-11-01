TfL seeks solar farm builder

Tube train at Latimer Road station

The appointed supplier will design and deliver proposals for solar developments that could bring up to 64 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the network, which is approximately 5% of the electricity needed to run the Tube network.

The project will also explore developing and connecting solar infrastructure near the TfL network.

By entering into private wire agreements with a dedicated delivery partner, TfL will directly receive zero-carbon electricity from a local facility, bypassing the National Grid’s centralised sources and distribution network operators (DNOs) and reducing pressure on the central electricity grids.

TfL is the largest single electricity consumer in London with a demand of approximately 1.6 Terawatt hours (TWh) per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumed by around 420,000 homes.

Lilli Matson, TfL's chief safety health and environment officer, said: “As London’s strong, green heartbeat, we’re unlocking new ways to make our network and the energy we consume greener. We’re inviting bidders to help us deliver purpose-built solar photovoltaic (PV) farms for the Tube network, in a move to make the energy we use and rely on cleaner, greener and potentially more cost-efficient.

“By opening up new opportunities in the energy market and creating green jobs along the way, this is a start of a long-term journey to decarbonise London’s iconic transport system. We want to stay ahead of the curve and make a significant contribution to the acceleration of Great Britain’s grid transition towards net zero.”

Frank Gordon, director of policy at the Association for Renewable & and Clean Technology, said: “As one of the largest procurers of electricity in the southeast, this is a considerable opportunity for the solar industry to partner with a leading public organisation and start to roll out innovative solutions for decarbonising our energy supplies.”

Tender documents can be found via find-tender.service.gov.uk

