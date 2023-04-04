TfL teams up with Barratt in west London

Artist's impression of the planned Bollo Lane tower blocks in Acton

The site in Bollo Lane received planning permission in January 2021 from Ealing Council for a £365m scheme with 900 homes.

The development will be delivered in three phases with the first phase comprising 195 build to rent homes, the second phase delivering around 450 homes and a third phase delivering around 250 homes.

Barratt London will have a controlling 51% of the joint venture, TTL Properties 49%.

The joint venture company will purchase interests in the sites from TfL and then establish individual property companies for each of the sites. The sites will then be developed directly by the company, which is to be funded with equity and debt.

The joint venture partnership will also have the opportunity to develop other TfL sites across west London. Another site in to the north of Bollo Lane could be incorporated into the partnership, with a further 800 homes as well as a new facility for the London Transport Museum.

TTL Properties and Barratt London are nearing completion of their first joint venture development at Blackhorse View, opposite Blackhorse Road station. It is delivering 350 new homes in the borough of Waltham Forest, with 50% affordable housing, as well as a range of improvements for the local community such as a new public cycle hub. TTL and Barratt London are also working together on a development of 450 flats by Wembley Park tube station.

Gary Ennis, regional managing director of Barratt London & Southern Regions, said: “There are exciting regeneration plans in and around Bollo Lane that will see the creation of new public spaces as well as new commercial opportunities for local businesses in West London.”

This builds on our successful history of working together on Blackhorse View in east London, which will be the first of our joint venture developments to complete, and a new site by Wembley Park Tube station.”

