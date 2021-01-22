TfL towers approved for Acton Town

Artist's impression of the Bollo Lane development

The scheme will deliver 852 new homes spread over nine buildings by Bollo Lane in Acton.

The masterplan, by architect HOK and East with engineer Mott MacDonald, covers a 3.6 hectare site, from Acton Town station in the north to the level crossing towards Chiswick.

The vast site will also provide more than 2,300 sqm of commercial space.

The proposals form part of TfL’s wider housing programme, which plans to provide more than 10,000 homes across the capital. Work has started on almost 1,500 homes.

Including Bollo Lane, planning committee approval has now been secured for a further 6,650 homes and TfL is awaiting planning committee decisions on almost 1,250 that have already been submitted. During 2021, TfL will be submitting applications for thousands more homes.

Jonathan Cornelius, head of property development at TfL, said: “It is fantastic news to get the go ahead for our plans at Bollo Lane in Acton Town. The proposals have been designed to reflect the area’s heritage and context, such as the Grade II-listed station next to it, and will bring hundreds of much-needed homes to this part of London.

“The scheme has also been designed to benefit the local community with welcoming green spaces, improvements to pedestrian and cycling facilities and new commercial opportunities for local businesses. Securing this latest green light at planning committee is an important milestone as it is the largest site on which we have secured planning ourselves. We will shortly be approaching the market for a partner as we strive to deliver these homes – including hundreds of new affordable homes – as fast as we can.”

