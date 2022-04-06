Thakeham lands £40m Hastings housing scheme

Artist impression of the Holmhurst St Mary scheme

Thakeham has been appointed by housing provider Optivo to build 208 affordable homes on the site of an old convent school in Holmhurst St Mary, near Hastings.

The plans include the restoration of a 300-year-old listed statue of Queen Anne.

The new homes will be a combination of 31 one and two-bed apartments across two blocks and 177 two, three and four-bed family houses. The development, which has full planning approval, will deliver housing for both affordable rent and shared ownership.

Work is expected to begin on site in autumn 2022 with completion in spring 2025.

Richard White, executive director for development and sales at Optivo, said: “Shifting to a more land-led development means we and our residents will have greater control over the design and quality of our new homes.”

Thakeham chief executive Rob Boughton said: “These new homes are significant locally and will help to further meet the need for affordable homes in East Sussex. We know that, together with Optivo, we can make a real difference to the lives of people in the Holmhurst St Mary area.

“We have already worked together on other sustainable developments in the South East. The completed development in Hastings will be hard wired so that, in the future it will be possible to retro-fit batteries to store electricity generated via other sources.”

