The builders’ merchant behind teenage darts sensation

Not only does Prestige Building Supplies sponsor the teenage darts whizz, with its brand mark on his shirt, but managing director Martin Foulds is also Luke Littler’s manager.

Luke ‘the nuke’ Littler lost in the final of the 2024 PDC world championship at London’s Alexandra Palace last night, going down 7-4 to pre-event favourite ‘cool hand’ Luke Humphries.

However, the youngster’s surprise passage to the final garnered much press attention along the way. In his first round match he became the youngest person ever to win a match at the world championships. As he kept beating much older, more experienced and higher ranked players over the past fortnight, his story moved from the back pages to the front pages of the newspapers and television viewing figures for the event reached new heights.

Builders’ merchant Martin Foulds has been Luke Littler’s manager for the past three years and now has the challenge of helping the boy realise the riches that are expected to come his way with his new found celebrity.

Luke Littler

Martin Foulds and Natalie Parkinson together founded Prestige Building Supplies in 2012 when in their 20s, supplying, plastering & roofing materials to the builders of Rochdale and surrounding areas.

In 2018 they set up ZXF Sports Management, which today has a roster of eight darts players, including Luke Littler.

In March 2023 ownership of Prestige Building Supplies was transferred from Foulds and Parkinson to newly formed ZXF Holdings Ltd, also co-owned by the pair, suggesting more big plans ahead.

