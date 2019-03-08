The HAVS-meter you wear on your wrist

Reactec CEO Jacqui McLaughlin with strap-on HAVwear

Reactec, which specialises in HAVS risk management, has collaborated with a specialist RFID software consultant, CoreRFID, to develop HAVwear wearable technology, HAVmeter tool mounted technology, mobile apps and an analytics software platform.

The new HAVwear device is worn like a wristwatch and provides monitoring of vibration exposure when using power tools. The wearer can see the extent of their exposure and the data is automatically collated by the employer as required.

The HAVwear device works with tool-tagging technology specifically designed and supplied by CoreRFID. The tags carry data about the tool, its make and model, a unique tool number, and an average tool vibration value. When workers operate a tool they sign it out with a personal swipe card that carries details of their allowed levels of vibration exposure.

CoreRFID designed the tags with a larger than standard antenna in order to cope with the transmission and reception problems found on vibrating and electrical tools. Additionally it created software to save space in the limited capacity of the tags and used encryption / decryption techniques to store the data and arrange production.

Each year British industry is faced with more than 3,000 litigation claims for industrial injury as a result of vibration related diseases and it is estimated around two million UK workers are at risk according to the Health & Safety Executive.

Reactec chief technology officer Leif Anderson said: “The technology used in the HAVwear is unique and robust. It offers a reliable and easy to use system to monitor levels of vibration exposure in some of the most demanding industry environments with informative analytics to drive risk reduction controls.”

Chief executive Jacqui McLaughlin added: “The solution we've developed with the support of CoreRFID will make a real difference for businesses seeking to reduce health and legal risks.”