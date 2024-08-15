The incremental evolution of the rebar protector

The Rebar Buddy is reusable and recyclable

The Rebar Buddy, which is distributed exclusively in the UK by Selkent, represents a significant improvement on existing methods the company says.

Exposed rebar can cause safety issues for those working on site, with protruding rebars causing a potential for injury or trip hazard.

The familiar plastic rebar mushroom caps currently used are frequently contaminated with concrete which means they cannot be recycled and therefore don’t meet current sustainability expectations.

The Rebar Buddy is constructed from a PTE thermoplastic elastomer that Selkent claims is perfectly suited to its application. The material combines stiffness with just the right elasticity to allow the product to endure repeated use, delivering a strong grip while allowing easy application.

The product is supplied either as individual caps or as a long strip to cover multiple rebar protrusions, allowing quicker application and saving time. Selkent says that these designs have the toughness and durability to offer the physical protection required and last much longer than existing products.

As well as being reusable, Rebar Buddy products are also fully recyclable. The product won an environment & sustainability award from the Concrete Structures Group at its 2023 Construct Day.

Selkent managing director Shaun Bushnell said: “Rebar Buddy is a great example of how incremental improvements can be made to existing components, when you apply careful attention and some up-to-date, expert knowledge.

“Rebar end caps, or mushrooms, have been used for years, and do a job, but with some drawbacks.

“They suffer from frequent wear and tear by being taken on and off the rebar and can become loose and often be blown off by moderate winds. With large sites sometimes having thousands of protruding ends, using a more flexible and sustainable material just made sense.”

