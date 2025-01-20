The UK Concrete Show returns for 2025

The UK Concrete Show is the only exhibition dedicated to the UK’s concrete and provides the perfect meeting place for the industry to network, share best practice and do business.

Register for your free visitor ticket

Located in Hall 17 at the NEC in Birmingham, visitors can expect to access some of the concrete industry’s biggest names and get acquainted with some of the new businesses exhibiting for the first time. From admixtures and test equipment, to pumps and volumetric trucks, the show is guaranteed to provide something new that businesses will benefit from.

With the NEC centrally located at the heart of the country, visiting is easy with excellent rail and road links, and the organisers have even provided free parking at the venue - just follow the signs for UK Concrete Show Parking as you enter the NEC complex.

This year there’s more visitor content than ever before with seminar content covering the key themes of sustainability, digitalisation and innovation across the concrete industry. There’s also a new networking area showcasing the sector’s leading associations and trade bodies, and two new Award initiatives celebrating Emerging Talent, and Best New Products debuting in the market.

Find Your Community

There will again be an abundance of networking opportunities at the show, and new for 2025 is the Find Your Community This dedicated space showcases our partner organisations including The Concrete Society; Institute of Concrete Technology; ACIFC; Structural Concrete Alliance; Institute of Quarrying; British Aggregates Association; The Graphene Council; and the Drilling & Sawing Association. Each offering valuable insights, expert advice, and tailored guidance to attendees. It’s an excellent opportunity to explore the advantages of joining these organisations, from professional development and networking to exclusive resources and industry updates.

The latest cutting-edge products

This year’s show also introduces the New Product Hub, a feature gallery highlighting the latest and best releases from our exhibitors over the past 18 months. Visitors can discover more about these innovative products and services and use a token given to them as they enter the show to vote for their favourite to win the prestigious New Product Award.

Hear from the experts

Following on from the success of the 2024 edition, this year’s seminar programme has been expanded to 30 speakers. Broadcaster and sustainability commentator Susannah Streeter returns to host six sessions spanning across the two days. Susannah is a knowledgeable and highly skilled interviewer who has quizzed leading business figures, politicians, entrepreneurs and economists on radio and TV over 17 years at the BBC, and at live events.

The Concrete Connect Theatre will be situated on the exhibition floor and will feature morning, lunchtime, and afternoon sessions, each of which will conclude with a panel and live Q&A with the audience. Gain invaluable insights from the themed sessions below:

Wednesday 26th February

10:25 - 12:30 Sustainable concrete solutions for a greener tomorrow

As the industry moves towards the Net Zero 2050 goal, lower-carbon concrete is becoming a priority. This session explores key technologies driving decarbonisation across the UK cement and concrete sector; the importance of collaboration across the supply and contractor chain if targets are to be achieved; and shines a spotlight on the latest research projects creating innovative solutions for a greener tomorrow.

13:00 - 14:00 Graphene in concrete: performance, sustainability, and commerciality

Hosted by The Graphene Council and featuring the latest advancements in graphene-enhanced concrete technology. This cutting-edge session will include presentations from industry leaders Versarien and Concretene, showcasing their commercially developed solutions. Attendees will gain insights into how graphene is revolutionizing the concrete industry, offering improved strength, durability, and significant reductions in CO2 emissions. The Graphene Council will provide context on the broader implications of these innovations for the construction sector and their potential to drive sustainability in concrete production.

14:00 - 14:25 Digitalisation spotlight - AI Technology optimisation: How to engineer out concrete over performance to deliver CO2 reductions

Digitalisation of readymix concrete is now a reality with collaboration between the contractor and producer allowing optimisation of mix designs to meet performance criteria whilst reducing the overall carbon value of the concrete. In this session we will discuss the delivery of CEVO Digital, and Tarmac's first trial of MixAI with Getjar Ltd on a Mace project known as Belgrove House in Kings Cross. MixAI is the next step in the digitalisation evolution of concrete. Algorithm intelligence delivers mix designs and compliance data to help contractors and producers make data-driven decisions in the design and use of concrete.

15:00 - 16:20 Repair and maintenance: protecting our built heritage

From concrete scanning, structural applications and injection techniques to waterproofing systems and repair mortars, the management of concrete repair and maintenance is being increasingly driven by sustainability. Whether it's addressing deterioration in infrastructure, industrial flooring, or other assets, expertise in concrete care can help maintain and extend the life of our built environment.

Thursday 27h February

10:30 - 11:30 Ready for the revolution: from drive-throughs to eMixers

The ready-mix concrete sector is undergoing a revolution as innovation delivers greater productivity and more sustainable, lower carbon outcomes. Find out about the latest ‘drive-through’ technology that can offer more bespoke and efficient self-service solutions. Discover how major producer Tarmac are leading the electrication charge by overcoming the barriers holding back the widespread adoption of eMixers.

11:45 - 12:50 Spotlights Session

Developed by Imperial College, find out about Kiacrete – a new puddle-free pavement technology embracing the challenges of climate change; get guidance on choosing a floor screed and understand the benefits of using sophisticated liquid systems; and attract new customers for your business with invaluable tips from a digital marketing consultancy.

13:00 - 14:00 Digital monitoring and measurement of fresh concrete

The adoption of digital measurement and monitoring can provide improved visibility and traceability to drive quality and productivity improvements and associated cost reductions. Reduction in plant/person interface adds safety benefits and reduced wastage and efficient use of resources brings sustainability benefits. Digital monitoring systems provide the real-time measurement and recording of fresh concrete properties such as temperature, air content and consistence. These calibrated, digital systems may also be capable of adjusting concrete properties such as the addition of water or admixture to correct consistence. Hosted by the CEO of the Concrete Society, Claire Ackerman, this session will share and discuss the latest guidance from the Concrete Society and i3P and include a case study that demonstrates the benefits of digital systems.

14:10 - 15:10 Attracting and retaining talent: education, training, and the power of people

How businesses can attract, train, and retain the next generation of concrete professionals is essential for your business to prosper and successfully meet the growing challenges of sustainability and digitalisation. The Institute of Concrete Technology provide an industry perspective on the training and qualifications available to enhance your career prospects; Culture Kick stress the importance of creating the right culture for young people to thrive in; and finally the opportunities available through the recently launched Student and Young Professional Network (ICT SYPro) are promoted.

15:10 - 15:30 Emerging Talent Awards presentation to winners

Young talent is critical to ensure an inclusive, innovative and sustainable future for the industry. Join us to recognise and reward the achievements and efforts of those in the early stage of their careers in the sector, as we celebrate the top five individuals who have made a positive contribution to the industry.

Maximising your potential with more than 100 exhibitors under one roof

The leading names in the concrete industry are gearing up to showcase what they have to offer – and help you to achieve your goals. In addition to the show regulars, there are also a host of new companies to keep you up to date with all the latest industry developments. Here’s a taster of what you can discover at the show:

Tarmac (Stand J60) – the company will be showcasing CEVO, their engineered low-carbon concrete at the show, as well as their innovations in sustainable transport – part of their Act Sustainability Strategy and commitment to be a net zero business by business by 2050.

(Stand J60) – the company will be showcasing CEVO, their engineered low-carbon concrete at the show, as well as their innovations in sustainable transport – part of their Act Sustainability Strategy and commitment to be a net zero business by business by 2050. Camfaud Concrete Pumps (C51) – providing full national coverage for concrete pump hire and services, Camfaud can offer outstanding availability via an extensive fleet including boom pumps, line pumps, static pumps, mobile pumps, and stationary placing booms.

(C51) – providing full national coverage for concrete pump hire and services, Camfaud can offer outstanding availability via an extensive fleet including boom pumps, line pumps, static pumps, mobile pumps, and stationary placing booms. Torquer Lifting (B5) - offer innovative lifting solutions for the concrete and construction industry including the SPEAR (Self Positioning Engage and Release) and the HALO (Hands-free Autonomous Load Orientation). These two products make lifting and positioning, concrete structures and any other load on a construction site safer and more efficient.

(B5) - offer innovative lifting solutions for the concrete and construction industry including the SPEAR (Self Positioning Engage and Release) and the HALO (Hands-free Autonomous Load Orientation). These two products make lifting and positioning, concrete structures and any other load on a construction site safer and more efficient. Volumech (K10) – for anything and everything to do with volumetric concrete mixers! Their mission is to keep you pouring - from replacement parts to site service and refurbishments. Plus they're the only resource in the United Kingdom for Genuine Cemen Tech parts and new Cemen Tech mixers.

(K10) – for anything and everything to do with volumetric concrete mixers! Their mission is to keep you pouring - from replacement parts to site service and refurbishments. Plus they're the only resource in the United Kingdom for Genuine Cemen Tech parts and new Cemen Tech mixers. fibo intecon (J40) - fibo Collect has transformed the construction industry in the UK and Ireland with the introduction of the first-ever self-service machine for concrete, mortar, and screed.

(J40) - fibo Collect has transformed the construction industry in the UK and Ireland with the introduction of the first-ever self-service machine for concrete, mortar, and screed. Premier MBP (D20) – Premier MBP are the UK's leading supplier of the world class ProAll Mixer. When you buy a ProAll mixer from Premier MBP, you join the worldwide ProAll-Terex family and benefit from first-class emergency repair service, a fully stocked parts department, and awell-equipped workshop keeping you on the road.

(D20) – Premier MBP are the UK's leading supplier of the world class ProAll Mixer. When you buy a ProAll mixer from Premier MBP, you join the worldwide ProAll-Terex family and benefit from first-class emergency repair service, a fully stocked parts department, and awell-equipped workshop keeping you on the road. JCB (K30) – JCB are proud to be celebrating their 80 th anniversary this year. With a long history of working with major organisations in the aggregates sector, their products have been developed to withstand the tough demands of concrete batching and materials handling applications. A comprehensive range of wheeled loading shovels and telescopic machines are built to handle anything and can take on any task with ease. Find out more at the show.

(K30) – JCB are proud to be celebrating their 80 anniversary this year. With a long history of working with major organisations in the aggregates sector, their products have been developed to withstand the tough demands of concrete batching and materials handling applications. A comprehensive range of wheeled loading shovels and telescopic machines are built to handle anything and can take on any task with ease. Find out more at the show. Utranazz (A60 & M2)– this family-run company offers an extensive range of new and used concrete equipment to the UK market, including truck mixers, volumetric mixers, pumps, batching plants, cement silos, and screed and mortar pumps. The company now holds exclusive dealership rights for 12 major concrete equipment manufacturers.

(A60 & M2)– this family-run company offers an extensive range of new and used concrete equipment to the UK market, including truck mixers, volumetric mixers, pumps, batching plants, cement silos, and screed and mortar pumps. The company now holds exclusive dealership rights for 12 major concrete equipment manufacturers. Adomast Manufacturing (G50) – the firm will be presenting WRAS-approved chemical additives. These have low VOCs and are non-flammable, biodegradable and non-hazardous to use. They have been used on a variety of major products, including Crossrail in London and the new Forth Bridge in Edinburgh.

(G50) – the firm will be presenting WRAS-approved chemical additives. These have low VOCs and are non-flammable, biodegradable and non-hazardous to use. They have been used on a variety of major products, including Crossrail in London and the new Forth Bridge in Edinburgh. Kelly Tanks ( D10) – Concrete washout specialists, Kelly Tanks has introduced two new products to its washout range. The Double Washout is an advanced concrete washout system designed to manage and recycle wash water from concrete equipment on construction sites. It features two adsorption sacks and a 2,000-liter water storage capacity, enabling efficient separation of solids from wash water. The Mini Washout is a small portable version of Kelly Tanks' flagship CWS Concrete Washout. A compact and portable concrete washout system designed primarily for cleaning small tools on construction sites, it is equipped with wheels for easy manoeuvrability and includes a water storage tank and hose for efficient cleaning without the need for external water sources. Find out more at the show.

D10) – Concrete washout specialists, Kelly Tanks has introduced two new products to its washout range. The Double Washout is an advanced concrete washout system designed to manage and recycle wash water from concrete equipment on construction sites. It features two adsorption sacks and a 2,000-liter water storage capacity, enabling efficient separation of solids from wash water. The Mini Washout is a small portable version of Kelly Tanks' flagship CWS Concrete Washout. A compact and portable concrete washout system designed primarily for cleaning small tools on construction sites, it is equipped with wheels for easy manoeuvrability and includes a water storage tank and hose for efficient cleaning without the need for external water sources. Find out more at the show. BMS Beton (F30) – the BMS portfolio includes some of the leading European manufacturers of machinery to batch, mix, press, vibrate, rack and cure concrete products and has been operating with sales, leasing, spare parts and after-sales services for more than 20 years.

(F30) – the BMS portfolio includes some of the leading European manufacturers of machinery to batch, mix, press, vibrate, rack and cure concrete products and has been operating with sales, leasing, spare parts and after-sales services for more than 20 years. Concrete Technology (E10) – the company will be exhibiting alongside its range of machinery manufacturers, from batching concrete to concrete brick production and the latest innovations in curing, quality control and secondary processing.

(E10) – the company will be exhibiting alongside its range of machinery manufacturers, from batching concrete to concrete brick production and the latest innovations in curing, quality control and secondary processing. ConSpare (C1) – Conspare will continue to highlight their drive to help make concrete plants and production more sustainable, whether it be through reducing environmental impact or improving the wellbeing of site staff. Exhibit highlights on the stand include: TEKA THT turbine mixer; mixer wear part display; Hydronix moisture measurement equipment demonstrations; belt conveyor components; ConeFlex mixer discharge chute; and much more…

(C1) – Conspare will continue to highlight their drive to help make concrete plants and production more sustainable, whether it be through reducing environmental impact or improving the wellbeing of site staff. Exhibit highlights on the stand include: TEKA THT turbine mixer; mixer wear part display; Hydronix moisture measurement equipment demonstrations; belt conveyor components; ConeFlex mixer discharge chute; and much more… Sicoma – the firm has plants in Barcelona, Spain and Zhuhai, China. This year, it will be showing the SICOMA-OMG concrete mixers for the ready-mixed and precast industry. This includes the twin-shaft mixer; planetary mixer; pan mixer, lab mixer and twin-shaft mixers.

– the firm has plants in Barcelona, Spain and Zhuhai, China. This year, it will be showing the SICOMA-OMG concrete mixers for the ready-mixed and precast industry. This includes the twin-shaft mixer; planetary mixer; pan mixer, lab mixer and twin-shaft mixers. Colombia Machinery (E30) – the company has been in business since 1937 and offers design, manufacturing and support of equipment. The current line-up includes mixing and batching, complete bagging line equipment, concrete products machines, splitters, pallet handling and cubing systems for the production of high-quality concrete products.

(E30) – the company has been in business since 1937 and offers design, manufacturing and support of equipment. The current line-up includes mixing and batching, complete bagging line equipment, concrete products machines, splitters, pallet handling and cubing systems for the production of high-quality concrete products. Premier Pipeline (E35) – a supplier of high-quality pipeline and accessories for all concrete pumping applications, including screed and grout pumping, piling and formwork. The company is the UK dealer for IVG construction hoses, Dalcom steel pipes and accessories and the global distributor for Prime-a-Pump.

(E35) – a supplier of high-quality pipeline and accessories for all concrete pumping applications, including screed and grout pumping, piling and formwork. The company is the UK dealer for IVG construction hoses, Dalcom steel pipes and accessories and the global distributor for Prime-a-Pump. Concrete Services & Supplies (J1) – this family run business has been providing the hire and sale of concrete flooring equipment in the UK and Ireland for more than 10 years. Ekin Engineering is a UK manufacturer producing the Ekin Conscreed E1800 & All New E2400 together with the Conpour and Contop which will all be available to view. A selection from the CSS Walk-behind range, Husqvarna Power Trowels, Hipertrowel Polishing system and Soff-Cut Saws along with a full range of tools will also be on show.

(J1) – this family run business has been providing the hire and sale of concrete flooring equipment in the UK and Ireland for more than 10 years. Ekin Engineering is a UK manufacturer producing the Ekin Conscreed E1800 & All New E2400 together with the Conpour and Contop which will all be available to view. A selection from the CSS Walk-behind range, Husqvarna Power Trowels, Hipertrowel Polishing system and Soff-Cut Saws along with a full range of tools will also be on show. Capco Test Equipment (F54) - one of the leading manufacturers of testing equipment, Capco have been associated with Quality Testing Equipment for well over half a century. Their full range encompasses everything needed for today’s Civil Engineering industry, both in the laboratory and on site.

Sign up for your free visitor ticket here

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk