Third house-builder selected for Oxford's Barton Park

The first phase of Barton Park was built by Hill

Countryside now becomes the third house-builder at Barton Park, alongside Redrow and Hill, and will submit a reserved matters application this year to build up to 441 homes.

Barton Oxford LLP, a joint venture between Grosvenor Britain & Ireland and Oxford City Council, is developing 36 hectares (90 acres) to the northeast of Oxford, next to the A40.

First housebuilder to be appointed was Hill, which has built 237 new homes for the first phase of construction known as Mosaics. Redrow Homes Thames Valley is now building 207 homes in a phase called The Steeples.

Some 354 units at Barton Park – 40% of the total – are to be let at social rent by the council’s housing company, Oxford City Housing Ltd (OCHL).

There more than 200 households living on site so far, with a primary school and sports facilities already open.

Grosvenor senior development manager Louisa Nie said: “With Countryside now on board, Grosvenor and Oxford City Council are on course to realise our vision for Barton Park, with high-quality homes, open space and community facilities serving new and existing residents.By taking a master developer approach, partnering with three housebuilders and funding the infrastructure upfront, we have been able to get new homes for Oxford built quicker while setting a high bar for site-wide design and delivery.”

