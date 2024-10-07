Third of ISG trainees find new placements

Trade association Build UK has been coordinating efforts to ensure that ISG trainees remain in the industry.

Since ISG went into administration on 20th September – just over two weeks ago – 46 of its 141 new entrants have been offered jobs with other construction companies.

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol that that number was expected to grow in the coming days, and she expressed confidence that roles will eventually be found for all those affected.

“The collective response from Build UK members and the wider industry to ISG’s collapse has been really positive. More than 25 organisations, including Bowmer & Kirkland, Kier, Mace, Sir Robert McAlpine, Sisk and Wates, have so far taken on affected apprentices and graduate trainees who are just starting out in their construction careers, and it is a great example of what we can do when we work together.

“Our industry needs to recruit around 50,000 people a year in order to meet demand, and we need to ensure new entrants are given every opportunity to carry on developing their skills and qualifications rather than leaving the sector, which is why this work is so important.”

Shabazz Abbas is one of the new entrants who has already managed to secure a new role that will help him to pursue his ambition to become a construction site manager.

The 23-year-old has just completed his construction site supervisor Level 4 apprenticeship at the University of Westminster. He has now secured a role with Mace where he will continue onto his Level 6 construction site management apprenticeship.

Businesses who are in a position to take on any apprentices or graduate trainees can contact Build UK via info@BuildUK.org.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk