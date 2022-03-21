Third Sellafield framework winners revealed

The scope of work includes piping fabrication and installation

Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick and Doosan Babcock have been appointed to the framework, which is expected to be worth between £112m and £237m over the 18-year life of the programme.

It is the third long-term key delivery partner (KDP) framework put in place by Sellafield’s Programme & Project Partners (PPP), and Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick is on all three.

The scope of work on this one includes piping fabrication and installation, including installation of mechanical equipment for PPP’s portfolio of projects.

PPP is made up of KBR (formerly Kellogg Brown & Root), Jacobs, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and Doosan Babcock as well as Sellafield Ltd itself.

Head of supply chain Peter Hogg said: “I am confident that these two companies [Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick and Doosan Babcock] will bring positive innovations and value to our projects. They will also be working closely with SMEs within these frameworks to ensure enhanced project delivery, and increased social impact and economic benefits for our communities.”

PPP has previously awarded its first long-term framework for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) work to Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick and EJ Parker and the second framework for electrical and instrumentation (E&I) to Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick and NG Bailey.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk