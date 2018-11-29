Third Warwick Uni project for Kier

Kier will build Warwick Manufacturing Group's Degree Apprenticeship Centre

Kier will build a three-storey 2,400 m² development centre on the University of Warwick campus for the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG).

This is the third project that Kier is on-site constructing at the university and marks the third WMG project it has been appointed to deliver.

Kier is currently constructing the £7.2m Materials Engineering Centre at the University of Warwick for WMG and is also on site delivering more than 1,000 student rooms at the university, including the £57m Cryfield Student Village.

The Degree Apprenticeship Centre will have teaching rooms, breakout space for students, employee offices, a laboratory and a wind tunnel to be used for transportation aerodynamics. It will have capacity for 1,000 students on training programmes up to Level 7 (master’s degree level).

Construction work started has started on site and is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Kier was awarded the contract via the LHC Schools & Community Building (SCB2) framework.

Kier Construction Central managing director Mark Pausey said: “Following on from our construction of the WMG Academy in Coventry and our work on the Materials Engineering Centre, we are delighted to be continuing to work with WMG on another great project designed to enhance the next generation’s learning experience and provide them with the skills needed for a successful career in engineering.

“The Degree Apprenticeship Centre allows the University of Warwick to expand its offer to different types of degrees whilst giving its students the chance to work towards their degree straight from school, facilitating subjects that are more practically based.”

The scheme is being funded by the Coventry & Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP).