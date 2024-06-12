Thomas Bow replaces Tarmac on Rutland roads

The Thomas Bow and Rutland County Council team

Thomas Bow outscored all other bidders for the Rutland highways contract, which could be worth up to £74m to the contractor if it goes to full term.

Rutland County Council's previous highways term maintenance contract, with Tarmac, ended on 31st May 2024. Thomas Bow began its contract the next day. This will run for a period of ten years until 31st May 2034. There is an option to further extend the contract by a further two five-year period if key performance indicators are met.

The estimated maximum contract value is £3.7m per year, totalling £74m if it runs to the full 20 years.

Thomas Bow managing director Alistair Bow said: “This is an exciting contract for Thomas Bow and demonstrates our in-house capability to deliver multi discipline contracts for clients.”

Rutland County Council’s strategic director for places Penny Sharp, said: “Thomas Bow Ltd have a breadth of industry experience and have a significant number of highway contracts around the country.

“We are pleased to be able to shape the new contract to ensure it has an emphasis on social value and positive benefits to the local community, ranging from employment to community engagement. There is also a focus on carbon reduction, innovation, an opportunity for potential income generation and a cost reduction on the depot lease.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk