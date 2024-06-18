Thomas Johnston to build Edinburgh student digs

CGI of the completed scheme

Work on the project, on East Newington Place, just off Newington Road, is due to start later this month. The contract value has not been disclosed.

The scheme involves demolition of an old disused commercial unit to make way for a modern energy-efficient four-storey building comprising 65 studio rooms.

There will also be a multimedia room, gym, break-out space, cycle storage and open courtyard.

The scheme has been designed for a high level of energy efficiency and will be heated using air source heat pumps rather than gas. This will give it an EPC rating of A, says S Harrison.

Work on the development is scheduled for completion in autumn 2025.

David Clancy, director with developer S Harrison, said: “We’re very pleased to appoint a reputable and longstanding local contractor on this project, which will give a brownfield site in a popular Conservation Area a new lease of life.

“We’re now looking forward to work starting in June and we’ll continue to work closely with the local community throughout the project to maintain and build on the strong relationships that we worked hard to forge throughout the planning process.”

Thomas Johnstone, which was established in 1868, will run the project from its Edinburgh office. The company’s regional construction director, Gordon Cameron, said: “With several high quality PBSA [purpose-built student accommodation] schemes in our portfolio, a wealth of experience throughout our 156 years of delivering excellence, and an established supply chain in the local area, this contract plays to our strengths and we’re excited to get started.”

S Harrison has agreed a forward-funding deal with Singapore-based Q Investment Partners (QIP) to deliver the East Newington Place scheme, along with a second 76-bedroom PBSA development in Canongate, just behind the Royal Mile, which will complete in time for the start of the 2026 academic year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk